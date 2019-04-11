VOLUNTEER CLEAN-UP CREW FORMING

David Ramsdell of Albany is asking for volunteers to join him in forming a clean-up team to assist families when mid-valley flood waters recede.

Ramsdell owns All About You Landscaping and said he wants to gather volunteers with a variety of skills — landscaping, lifting, carpentry etc. — to help move wet furniture, repair siding, clean up debris that washed into yards and more.

“I hope we can do anything that is needed,” he said. “I have a tractor and other volunteers can provide equipment as well.”

Volunteers and families who need assistance can contact Ramsdell by calling 541-730-1806.

Alex Paul