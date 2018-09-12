Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation are scheduled to wrap up paving work this week on Lyon and Ellsworth streets in downtown Albany, part of U.S. Highway 20.
Night work, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., started this past Sunday and will conclude Thursday.
The work is among several ODOT highway construction jobs going on this fall in Linn, Benton, Lincoln and Polk counties.
All work is dependent on weather conditions. Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones. For updates on traffic, Know Before You Go at TripCheck.com, or call 511.
Elsewhere in Linn County, crews are doing sign upgrades for Region 2. This project will replace road signs along Highway 20 through Sweet Home and east near Foster Lake.
Nighttime lane closures will be used to install new signs through Sweet Home. Work is expected to be completed in the middle of September.
In Benton County, water and sewer line work is going on for the proposed Boulevard Apartments complex on Philomath Boulevard/Highway 20. The project will include highway improvements of a new left turn lane and pedestrian crossing. Lane closures should be expected Sundays through Thursday nights until work is done.
Also, crews are paving and striping the roadway between Monmouth and Lewisburg through September. Paving will be done north to south. After paving, rumble strips and striping will be completed. Night work will take place 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Other paving work is planned for Sept. 17 to 19 on U.S. 20 Corvallis, milepost 52.5-54 Sept. 20 and Sept. 24-26, OR 99W, Corvallis, milepost 84-85; and Sept. 27, Interstate 5 near Albany, milepost 216 offramp.