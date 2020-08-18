ODOT: We're not paying to move bridge

“ODOT can and should pay for the bridge. It is their obligation to do so,” said Tony Howell, a former councilor and Planning Commission member. “We should take a hard line with ODOT on that.”

The city has until the end of the month to officially apply to take ownership of the bridge, although amendments added Monday night seem to have added a bit of a poison pill. The key addition, put forward by Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse, says the city “would only apply if the application can be conditioned to specify the city will not take ownership if ODOT does not pay to move the bridge.”

So there is your standoff. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.

Here is a look at other issues that came up during the council meeting:

The resolution

The impetus to discuss the bridge issue came from Bull, who submitted a resolution in advance (see the website for the text). The proposal never was considered, although Bull resurrected one paragraph that was considered by the council after they approved the main motion.

The Bull proposal calls for Preservation WORKS to “convene a stakeholder task force to develop a cooperative proposal to commit to covering costs associated with bridge ownership." It passed on a 5-4 vote.