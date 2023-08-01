The Oregon Department of Transportation is holding an online open house for those who drive, ride, walk or roll in Lebanon.

ODOT is looking at potential pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements on Highway 34 and Highway 20 in Lebanon, and is seeking public input. Residents are encouraged to visit https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/debab1ca1bfd4ad289ab77c7156f58cc to learn about the study, see which options are being explored, provide feedback and ask questions. The open house will be available until Monday, Aug. 14.