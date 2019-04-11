Oregon Department of Transportation crews are hoping to have the closed portions of Highway 34 near Corvallis partially re-opened at some point Thursday.
Sections of the highway have been closed since Tuesday, including the highway from downtown Corvallis to Colorado Lake Drive and the bypass at Highway 99W.
“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to get a lane open in each direction later today,” Angela Beers Seydel, a public information officer with ODOT, said early Thursday afternoon. “No timeline on that yet, but we will open as soon as it is safe.”
Beers Seydel said crews had already begun to clear debris from the road, including trees and other items.
“The road shoulders are heavily damaged,” she added. “There is a 12- to 18-inch drop on either side. We’re going to have to replace the rock. People should expect that there will be closed lanes for clean up and repair work at least through next week.”
She said the initial cost estimate for the damage was $55,000 to $60,000.
“But that may rise as we find out more as the water does recede,” she added.
Beers Seydel said that ODOT has adjusted the timing on traffic signals on Highway 20 and Highway 99 to try to help alleviate some of the traffic issues caused by people being diverted from Highway 34.
“We know it’s been really tough with everybody on those roads getting in and out of Corvallis,” she said.
As the floodwaters were receding Thursday morning many people from Corvallis walked the bridge from downtown to look at the flooded road.
Oregon State University sophomores Haley Schulte and Lauren McKee were among them. They walked over to see the flooding on a break at work.
Schulte said she is from Wilsonville and she's never seen flooding like this before.
"We thought we should come out and see it since we might never see anything like it again," said Schulte.
She added that she was surprised to see how much current the floodwaters had as they receded.
"We kind of just expected it to be flat water," she said.
"It's crazy that it was even higher yesterday," McKee added.