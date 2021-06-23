ODOT cleans up homeless camps in Corvallis

The skate park area from Fourth Street heading east toward the Willamette River/Marys River confluence has been a thriving tent city for most of the year with perhaps as many as 100 campers in the area. With the warning signs posted by the city and ODOT, however, there were only about a dozen or so tents left in the area Wednesday.

Unfortunately, as is often the case with issues involving the homeless, the campers themselves seemed to be caught in an information vacuum. Many of the campers interviewed Wednesday “thought they had a couple more days,” although a pair of ODOT signs noting June 14 as the removal date could be seen amid the debris.

Bob White was lodging next to a concrete buttress near Fourth Street. Butler and her group helped him relocate his tent across the bike path to temporary safety.

White said that he had been camping at the site “a couple of months. They said I had 10 days. They went by pretty quick.”

When asked where he would go next, White said “I’ll have to look into that and find some place.”

White said that the men’s shelter, which is just a short walk from the skate park, kicked him out for drinking.