ODOT adding ADA ramps in South Corvallis

ODOT adding ADA ramps in South Corvallis

highway99 13

Here is a look at South Third Street (Highway 99W). The Oregon Department of Transportation is adding ADA curb ramps on 52 corners. The work, which is underway, will continue into the summer months. 

 Jim Day

The Oregon Department of Transportation is installing Americans With Disabilities Act curb ramps at 17 intersections on Highway 99W (Third Street) in South Corvallis.

The project, which began Monday, is expected to last into April, said Angela Beers Seydel, a public information officer with ODOT.

The work will take place at multiple intersections simultaneously between Southeast Chapman Place and Southeast McKenzie Avenue.

Travelers should be ready for outside lane closures on the highway between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. More importantly, motorists are urged to watch carefully for pedestrians crossing at different intersections than usual because some crosswalks will be closed at times for construction.

Detour crossings will be marked, and additional reminder signs are being added. Advance notice will be given to pedestrians about upcoming detours. There will also be regular patrols by Oregon State Police to enforce safety.

There will be a phase two of the work, which will add ADA ramps at another 35 corners in South Corvallis, also between Chapman and McKenzie. That work, part of a $2 million overall project, is set to start in July.

The work is not linked to an ongoing safety study ODOT is conducting in South Corvallis.

“This was already in the planning stages because of our commitment to update and add ADA ramps all over the state, but yes, it was seen as another area where improvements could be made for the corridor and so it was prioritized in the schedule,” said Beers Seydel.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

