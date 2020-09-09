ODF closes state forests in northwest Oregon

The Tillamook, Clatsop and Santiam state forests are closed to all public entry and use effective immediately, as are scattered state forestlands in Polk, Lincoln and Benton counties. Anyone currently in these areas needs to leave right away, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Forestry.
This closure is due to the current extreme fire conditions that are endangering life, forest resources, and property as well as very limited fire and emergency response resources.
The Santiam State Forest is closed until further notice. Other closures will last until at least Sunday at 11 p.m.
