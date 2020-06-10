ODE releases plans for the fall, leaves school opening up to districts

Other requirements include establishing a minimum of 35 square feet per person when determining room capacity, minimizing standing in lines, using a one-way traffic flow and scheduling modifications to minimize the number of students in the building such as rotating groups by days or location.

Children who choose not to wear face coverings, ODE said, must be provided access to instruction. Face coverings will be required for staff who are regularly within six feet of students, bus drivers and staff preparing and serving meals. Face coverings are recommended for all staff and students in 6th-12th grade.

According to ODE, schools that will not be able to meet the protocols in terms of public health, school operations and response to an outbreak should develop a comprehensive distance learning model. If schools have met all requirements, communicated its plan to families, provided health training to staff and had its plan approved by ODE, they can open and continue to monitor. Hybrid models would allow for a combination between the two, seeing students on-site but not full-time.

Any plan to re-open, according to ODE, would also have to address students who are medically fragile, have an underlying condition or are otherwise included in the high risk population.