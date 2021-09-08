ODE releases health advisory for schools to continue in person instruction

The Oregon Department of Education released a health advisory on Tuesday that schools must follow in order to continue in person instruction.

Anyone who comes into contact with school-aged children should be vaccinated if they are eligible to reduce the spread of the virus in the community.

Educators and families with school-aged children should limit gatherings with other households when possible. When gathering with those from other households, you should wear a mask, stay outside and be six feet apart.

Schools should consider holding activities such as meals, physical education, recess, music and choir outdoors to maximize social distancing. Extracurricular activities should be reduced when possible. If schools choose to hold these activities, they should be held outside with face coverings and social distancing.

Schools should also consider holding open house virtually rather than in person. If schools choose to hold this event in person, it should be outside with masks and six feet of social distance.

Families should review ODE’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners website to review the reopening guidelines for in person instruction. These guidelines are to ensure that children have consistent access to in person learning this school year.

This advisory is in effect statewide from Tuesday until Oct. 1 unless otherwise updated. This is the first of many health advisories to come from ODE and Oregon Health Authority as professionals work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in school settings. They may be issued in response to an increased risk, or a reduced risk by rescinding other advisories.

