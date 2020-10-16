ODE releases district stats

The four-year graduation rate in all but one of the mid-valley’s major school districts was above the state average of 80%. Lebanon’s four-year rate was 78% while GAPS saw an 88% graduation rate, Sweet Home reported 85% and Corvallis reported 89%. Those numbers jump up in each district aside from Sweet Home when measured by the five-year completer rate. In Sweet Home, it drops two percentage points to 83%.

Outside of free and reduced-price lunch statistics, the only other data released by ODE centered around race.

All four districts reported a majority of white students and teachers. Corvallis reported the most diverse class, with 67% of the district's students and 85% of teachers identifying as white. GAPS was the second-most diverse district, with 70% of its students and 92% of its teachers reporting as white. In Lebanon, 80% of students and 95% of teachers were white. Sweet Home students were 86% white, with 94% of the district's teachers identifying as white.

“I want to take a moment to reflect on the impressive grit and determination of our students, families and educators and encourage them to keep persisting,” Gill said. “We are with you, we support you and I know we’re all doing our best to return to in-person instruction as soon as possible.”

