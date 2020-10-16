ODE releases district stats

The Oregon Department of Education released its annual “at a glance” report cards for the state’s schools with an asterisk — this isn’t like other years.
The reports lack standard data traditionally released, including statewide assessment data, class sizes, attendance data and additional information. The exclusion, ODE said, is due to the state’s transition to distance education in March.
Data was pulled from October 2019 instead of May, when data is normally compiled.
“This annual data release comes roughly seven months after our students, families and educators started overcoming the toughest education challenges our state has ever faced,” said ODE Director Colt Gill.
While traditionally released data was not available, differences between districts are still clear. All districts in the state of Oregon have sounded the alarm in past years about the dwindling number of licensed librarians, and the graduation rate in the state has slowly been improving — reaching a state average of 80% in 2019.
But in looking at districts around the mid-valley, other gaps appear.
In Greater Albany Public Schools, which serves 9,441 students as of last October, the state lists 20 counselors/psychologists available in the district. In Sweet Home, that number is zero for 2,323 students. Lebanon, with just over 4,200 students, listed 13 counselors while Corvallis served 6,745 with 17 counselors.
The four-year graduation rate in all but one of the mid-valley’s major school districts was above the state average of 80%. Lebanon’s four-year rate was 78% while GAPS saw an 88% graduation rate, Sweet Home reported 85% and Corvallis reported 89%. Those numbers jump up in each district aside from Sweet Home when measured by the five-year completer rate. In Sweet Home, it drops two percentage points to 83%.
Outside of free and reduced-price lunch statistics, the only other data released by ODE centered around race.
All four districts reported a majority of white students and teachers. Corvallis reported the most diverse class, with 67% of the district's students and 85% of teachers identifying as white. GAPS was the second-most diverse district, with 70% of its students and 92% of its teachers reporting as white. In Lebanon, 80% of students and 95% of teachers were white. Sweet Home students were 86% white, with 94% of the district's teachers identifying as white.
“I want to take a moment to reflect on the impressive grit and determination of our students, families and educators and encourage them to keep persisting,” Gill said. “We are with you, we support you and I know we’re all doing our best to return to in-person instruction as soon as possible.”
