ODE mandates face coverings for K-12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All students and staff in grades K-12 will be required to wear a face covering this fall to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement from the Oregon Department of Education came just minutes after Gov. Kate Brown announced new statewide regulations that will require children 5 and older to wear a mask outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained and in indoor public places.

Earlier guidance from ODE mandated that students in grades 6-12 would have to wear a mask but Wednesday's announcement extends that requirement.

"The new requirement," ODE said in a statement, "is in response to mounting evidence that face coverings are effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19."

The department will be distributing 5 million face coverings that were donated by FEMA to districts across the state. The face coverings are not considered medical-grade masks.

Locally, Greater Albany Public Schools has said it will comply with state and county orders but plans to address face coverings for students who may not be able to wear them were already in the works. Students who are on the Autism Disorder spectrum, cannot physically remove their masks or who have other sensory issues may not be able to comply.