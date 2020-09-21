ODE: Hate symbols barred from schools

"As part of our recent Regional Equity Network's Racial Equity Proclamation, GAPS is committed to address racial equity in our schools and ensure a socially just school environment," she said. "In addition, this summer our GAPS school board adopted Educational Equity Policy JBB, stating we shall create schools with a safe and inclusive culture and environment that treats individuals with respect and welcomes diversity as a strength."

Goff went on to note that the current state of crisis has impacted the way the district continues to approach these issues.

"In the wake of COVID-19, learning away from school, and our local wildfires, it has never been more important for us to work together to protect the mental, physical and social emotional health of our students," she said. "The State Board of Education's adoption of this temporary rule supports our efforts in this work by specifically calling out the confederate flag, swastika, and noose as hate symbols that interfere with a student's well-being sense of belonging. Hate symbols have no place on our school grounds, whether based on race, religion, disability or other factors, and our community recognizes that when one person is in pain, we are all affected."

Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss weighed in as well, stating, "This statewide rule is necessary, important and overdue. Schools are places where all kids should feel valued, known and represented. Symbols of hate have no place in our schools. In Corvallis, from the school board level and throughout our system, there is a commitment to equity. This rule supports that commitment.”

