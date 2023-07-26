Zora High, 82, of Albany passed away Sunday at Avamere of Albany. Born in Los Angeles to Ted and Beulah (Sanford) Shephard, Zora graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School class of 1958. She lived in California, Texas and Oregon. Zora was a housewife and mother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to crochet and play piano, and her favorite place was the beach. While in Los Angeles Zora was an auxiliary officer with the LAPD. She especially liked working with IBARS.