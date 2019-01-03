Zola Mae VanDolah Dixon passed away December 27, 2018, surrounded by loved ones.
Zola is survived by her husband and best friend of 38 years, Thomas Dixon; her brothers, Frank and Jack VanDolah; children, Kevin VanDolah, Darrel Dixon, Dana Walters, Thomas Dixon; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Zola will be remembered as a beautiful person filled with life, making an impression with everyone she met.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on January 19 at the Sweet Home Elks.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.