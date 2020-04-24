Zelma Faye “Sammye” Payton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 31, 1933 – April 20, 2020

Sammye was born on a warm summer day in the family ranch home at Endee, New Mexico. The daughter of Larkin and Lucy McElroy and granddaughter of a pioneer circuit Baptist preacher. “Sammye” was a memorial to her paternal grandfather, which the name would forever go before “Zelma.” Her mother had four daughters, all with rhyming names, and of course, had nick names to go with them.

She graduated from Springier High School in Springer, New Mexico in 1951. Participating actively as Student Body President, Future Homemakers of America, and square danced on horseback with the Junior Cattle Growers Association of Colfax County quadrille team.

Sammye attended Eastern New Mexico University and later L.B.C.C. She worked as a Hospital Receptionist and Doctor’s secretary.

Sammye married her “Muggins”, the light of her life, on December 3, 1952. She followed him to California as a Marine Corps wife for a year, and over the next three years, shopping states until they found and moved to their beloved Oregon in 1956. They both loved Oregon and never ceased to admire and appreciate its beauty, and thank the Good Lord for His graciousness.