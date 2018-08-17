September 6, 1936 — August 8, 2018
Zet Gamble passed away on August 8, 2018, at the age of 82, after a courageous battle with diabetes.
She was born in Westpoint, Georgia, the daughter of Willie Tucker Jr. and Lucille Tucker Smith, moving with family soon after to Detroit, Michigan.
In 1957 she married Dr. Wilbert Gamble, Professor of Biochemistry, and moved to Ithaca, New York, then to Corvallis, in 1962.
A loving mother to her daughter, Priscilla Milton, she was a natural nurturer who provided a home to many. She enjoyed working seasonally at Oregon State University for many years, and was an active member of the NAACP, Oregon Assembly of Black Affairs and founder of the Ebony Circle. Zet also volunteered her time with the American Field Service, NAACP/Bah’ai Banquets, and OSU Thrift shop.
With her husband, Wil and daughter, Zet also lived in Pennsylvania, Ghana, Maryland and traveled around the world to Europe and Asia.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Wil Gamble; daughter, Priscilla Milton (Gary); grandchildren, Derek Milton (Emily), Maya Milton, Sorrell Milton; mother, Lucille Smith; sister, Rosetta Willis; half-siblings, Willie Tucker III, Caroline Smith, Brenda Mitchell, Debra Parker, Melinda Brown, Sonja Loften; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A celebration of Zet’s life will be held at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.