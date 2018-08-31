May 24, 1936 — August 27, 2018
Winnifred “Kay” Haack was born to Bill and Margaret Mahr on May 24, 1936 in Albany. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1954. Kay then graduated from Emanuel Hospital Nursing School in 1957 and worked as a Registered Nurse in Pediatrics at Emanuel Hospital for 42 years.
She loved spending time with family, reading, gardening, and cross stitch.
Kay is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles Haack; daughter, Nancy Haack (Annette); son, Craig Haack; grandchildren, Jennifer, Devon, Justin, Jaxen, and Aurora; brothers, Dick Mahr (Pat), and David Mahr (Judy); brother-in-law, Kenny Haack; nephews, Bruce Haack, Chris Mahr (Ruby), Darrin Mahr (NaeDean), Matthew Mahr (Stacy), and Jacob Mahr (Alyssa); niece, Julie Haack (Jim); great nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
At Kay’s request, the family will not be holding a service.
Kay would like to leave you with a quote from one of her favorite artists, Mary Engelbreit, “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”