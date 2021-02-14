September 16, 1926 - January 30, 2021
Winifred C. Standley, née Mundt, was born on September 16, 1926 in Great Falls, Montana, the fifth child of William and Louise Mundt.
Winnie had what she considered to be an idyllic childhood growing up on the Mundt family ranch near Stockett, Mt. There were days spent playing at the creek, gathering eggs with her mother, and crawling under the bunkhouse to retrieve a litter of kittens. Some of her favorite childhood memories were standing on a kitchen chair to help with cooking or baking and sitting on her mother's lap, guiding the fabric through the Singer sewing machine while her mother worked the foot treadle. Winnie was a quick study and soon became such a proficient little homemaker that at the age of 10, she was sent to her care for her aunt's family while her aunt was in the hospital. Everything went well until Winnie decided that it wouldn't hurt if one tiny red baby blanket went into the wash with the diapers; Aunt Sadie was quite surprised to come home and find her baby boy wearing pink diapers.
Starting school at the Houskin Country School was a memorable adventure for Winnie. She had anxiously watched her older siblings as they left for school each day and longed for the time when she would be able to join them. When that day finally came, she was excited and proud to be headed off to school with the others. When her older brothers were still in school, the commute to the schoolhouse was made in a horse-drawn cart, or when there was snow on the ground, a horse drawn sleigh. In later years, when it was just Winnie and her younger brother attending, the trip was made on horseback.
As a teenager, Winnie and a girlfriend moved into an apartment in Great Falls, Mt. and got jobs working at a five and ten-cent store. It was during this time that Winnie accompanied her older brother to a dance and met her "One and Only", Tommy. After just one official date, Tom and Winnie were married on July 3rd, 1945, and began a long and beautiful life together. No matter what they were doing, Tom and Winnie always worked together as a team, loving and supporting one another.
Tom and Winnie moved to Lebanon a year after they wed. Sometimes when they would drive down Walnut Street, they would see an elderly couple sitting on the front porch of what Winnie thought was the most beautiful house. She dreamed of owning that home one day and sitting on the front porch with Tommy. A few years later, they were able to buy it, and in that house, they lived, loved, and raised their family.
Winnie showed her immense love for her family in many ways. Under the tutelage of her mother, Winnie had become an excellent cook, baker, and seamstress. Her daughter has fond memories of all the clothes her mother made for her-especially the stylish woolen skirts and matching hand-knit sweaters made for her while she was in high school.
In 1975, Tom and Winnie became acquainted with the Mams, a family who had fled Cambodia during a time of turmoil. What began with Tom and Winnie's desire to help the Mams, blossomed into a strong friendship and bond of love and respect that became a huge blessing to the Standleys, lasting to this day. Winnie loved the Mam family and especially her beloved Kanchana.
If you have been down Walnut Street on a warm summer evening in years past, you likely have seen an elderly couple sitting together on the front porch of that beautiful old home-a dream come true.
Winnie has now made her final journey and has reunited with her "One and Only", Tommy. We envision them sitting together, hand in hand, on a front porch somewhere in heaven.
They had three children together: Dan, Jennelle, and Ken, four grandchildren: Keren, John, Matt, and Chris, and nine great-grandchildren: Isabell, Ryan, Julia, Christopher, Isaac, Cynimon, Taryn, Christopher Jr., and Lincoln. Family was everything to Tom and Winnie, and they spent their lives showing the love of Jesus to their family, instilling a strong faith in their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Tom and Winnie-together forever.
A graveside service will be held in Montana at a later date.
Contributions in Winnie's memory may be made to:
Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 434 E Grant St, Lebanon, OR 97355.