Winifred C. Standley

Winnie had what she considered to be an idyllic childhood growing up on the Mundt family ranch near Stockett, Mt. There were days spent playing at the creek, gathering eggs with her mother, and crawling under the bunkhouse to retrieve a litter of kittens. Some of her favorite childhood memories were standing on a kitchen chair to help with cooking or baking and sitting on her mother's lap, guiding the fabric through the Singer sewing machine while her mother worked the foot treadle. Winnie was a quick study and soon became such a proficient little homemaker that at the age of 10, she was sent to her care for her aunt's family while her aunt was in the hospital. Everything went well until Winnie decided that it wouldn't hurt if one tiny red baby blanket went into the wash with the diapers; Aunt Sadie was quite surprised to come home and find her baby boy wearing pink diapers.