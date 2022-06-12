December 17, 1924 - February 24, 2022

Wing Muin Mark, 97, a Congressional Gold Medal Honoree for his World War II military service and Specialty Metals Pioneer at Wah Chang Corporation (ATI Albany), died peacefully in Albany.

An Albany resident for 66 years, Wing was born in Seattle and became the first American-born member of his Chinese immigrant family.

Wing joined the U.S. Army during WWII and was in Europe from 1943-46. As a Chinese-American combat soldier, he was later awarded the United State's highest civilian honor, the Congressional Gold Medal.

In 1949, Wing received his BS in Chemistry and Minor in Metallurgy from the University of Illinois. He headed the Titanium Development Plant at the Bureau of Mines, Boulder City, Nevada from 1954-56.

Hired by Wah Chang in 1956 as its 2nd employee, he designed the new Zirconium plant, equipment and directed operations. He soon led the development and production of high purity Titanium and Hafnium.

In the 1970s, Wing produced 99.99999% purity Hafnium Crystal Bar, his crowning achievement, earning him the nickname, Mr. Hafnium. Wing proudly retired in 1992, knowing his three metals benefited people worldwide in aerospace, defense, energy, medical, semiconductor, sports equipment, and more.

Wing is survived by children Maureen Mark, Claudia Mark, Hilary Mark, Eric Mark and Heather Mark Chen; daughter-in-law Amy Kuan; son-in-law Christopher Chen; and grandchildren Allison Mark, Nicholas Mark, Natalie Mark, Tyler Chen, Cameron Chen, Ethan Chen and Samantha Chen. Eldest daughter, Rhoda Mark, 6, died in 1959 and wife of 60+ years, Marguerite Dong Mark, 86, in 2012.

Wing's family celebrated him with a memorial service in Albany and will honor him with a private tribute and military honors burial in Seattle.

Remembrances may be sent to Fisher Funeral Home or shared at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.