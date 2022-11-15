November 13, 1921—November 13, 2022

Wilmer Marcus Leichty was born on November 13, 1932, in Albany, Oregon to Nick and Magdalena (Lena) Leichty. Also born that day was Wilmer’s twin sister Wilma, who passed away earlier this year. Wilmer died peacefully at home on the farm that he loved at 4:30am on November 13, the day of his 90th birthday. He is survived by Mary, his loving wife and best friend of 66 years. He is also survived by his children Mark Leichty, of Albany, Oregon, Pamela Rankin of Cave Creek, Arizona, and Brian Leichty, also of Albany, Oregon. Wilmer and Mary have 4 grandchildren, Dirk Leichty and Khalicia Williams, both of Monmouth, Oregon, Kendl Leichty of San Francisco, California, and Madison Cavan of Scottsdale, Arizona. Wilmer and Mary also have 2 beautiful great-grandchildren, Sydney Williams, almost 2 and Marlowe Williams, age 2-months.

Wilmer and his twin sister Wilma were the last of 8 children born to Nick and Lena Leichty. Sisters Ruth Roth, Esther Kropf, Alice Sawatzky, Edna Widmer, and Wilma Kanagy, and brothers Clarence Leichty and Jacob Leichty all preceded Wilmer in death.

Wilmer was born on the family farm on Goltra road, east of Albany. He attended Price School through the 8th grade and went on to graduate from Albany Union High School in 1950. After High School, He enrolled at Goshen College, a Mennonite Church College in Goshen, Indiana. He graduated in the spring of 1954 with a BA in Education. Following college, he entered into a term of alternative service rather than joining the military. He and his close friend Harry Graber from Goshen College were assigned to work as teachers on a government run school on the Navajo reservation in Tuba City, Arizona. After completing his two years of service, he returned to Albany, Oregon and began a career as an educator.

His first teaching assignment was at Central School in Albany. It was at this time he also began dating Mary Schlegel, and they were married in June of 1957. After leaving Central School, he taught at Maple School and while there decided to pursue a master’s degree in School Administration at Oregon State University. So equipped, he began his career as a Principal at Knox Butte School in Albany. From there, he had distinguished tenures at Madison School, Waverly School, South Shore School, and finally at Lafayette School. He retired from being a school administrator in 1991.

Wilmer and Mary adopted their son Mark in 1961 and daughter Pamela in 1962. Their son Brian was born to them in 1969.

Wilmer was never one to sit back and take it easy. Soon after retirement from the school district, he and Mary looked for ways to use their many talents helping people in need. For the better part of the next two decades, they travelled around the United States and around the world with Mennonite Disaster Service, giving aid to families and organizations hit by natural disasters and fires. Their work took them to Alaska, California, Louisiana, the Virgin Islands, and Micronesia to the Island of Chuuk and many more places.

Wilmer loved gardening and his garden was always big enough to feed his family and at least 50 other families who received the bounty of his harvests each year. His favorite vegetables were Kholrabi and Carrots. He loved driving his tractor to get the ground ready every year.

Wilmer invested time, energy and resources in people. Countless students, teachers, neighbors, church friends, children, grand-children, or great-grandchildren have been blessed by his life.

A memorial service will be held at Albany Mennonite Church, 3405 Kizer Ave NE, Albany, OR 97322, at 6:30pm, Sunday, November 20th.