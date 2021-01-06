Wilma Woodraska

June 5, 1930 – December 24, 2020
Wilma Frances Woodraska, loving mother and wife, passed away December 24, 2020, in Albany, Oregon.
Wilma was born June 5, 1930, to Frances (Taylor) and Rognald Stalheim in Keene, North Dakota.
After Rognald died in 1935, Wilma's mother, Frances, moved with her five daughters to Toledo, Oregon. Wilma graduated from Toledo High School and attended Oregon State University for two years.
On November 29, 1952, she married Malvin Eugene "Woody" Woodraska. They were blessed with three wonderful children, Elizabeth, William and Thomas. They loved raising their children in their home on 36th Avenue SW in Albany. They made many great lifelong friends there.
Malvin Woodraska passed away January 12, 1996. On June 1, 2013, Wilma married her longtime companion and friend Earl Kenneth Powell. Earl died July 21, 2014.
Wilma worked at several jobs in her lifetime. It started with her working at Miller's Jewelry in Toledo while still in high school. After she was married her other jobs included working for Albany Union School District and Oregon State University, and she retired from Mervyn's Department Store.
Wilma thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved making breakfast each morning for her children. This included making fresh hand-squeezed orange juice for them. Their camping outings at the Metolius River, Belknap Hot Springs and Scout Lake were fun for her.
Some of her favorite times were with her sisters and their families celebrating Thanksgiving in Sunriver. One could hear the sisters laughing and giggling into early morning hours while they played cards.
Wilma was preceded in death by her sisters Esther Goodloe, Orvetta McKay, Sylvia Olson and Elizabeth Bogert. Her good friends and brothers-in-law Harold Bogert and Doug Olson also have passed away. Her daughter-in-law Nadine Woodraska also preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Liz (Woodraska) Domagala, Bill Woodraska and Tom Woodraska. She is also survived by her four beloved grandchildren Michael Domagala, Lizabeth Domagala (Strader), Shelby (Woodraska) Jones and Parker Woodraska. Wilma is also survived by great grandson William Strader and great granddaughter Finnley Jones.
A small private graveside service will be held at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery in Albany on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Due to current pandemic conditions it is limited to immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held when the pandemic ends.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A site for Wilma will be available on their website for comments to the family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.