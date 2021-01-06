Wilma Woodraska

June 5, 1930 – December 24, 2020

Wilma Frances Woodraska, loving mother and wife, passed away December 24, 2020, in Albany, Oregon.

Wilma was born June 5, 1930, to Frances (Taylor) and Rognald Stalheim in Keene, North Dakota.

After Rognald died in 1935, Wilma's mother, Frances, moved with her five daughters to Toledo, Oregon. Wilma graduated from Toledo High School and attended Oregon State University for two years.

On November 29, 1952, she married Malvin Eugene "Woody" Woodraska. They were blessed with three wonderful children, Elizabeth, William and Thomas. They loved raising their children in their home on 36th Avenue SW in Albany. They made many great lifelong friends there.

Malvin Woodraska passed away January 12, 1996. On June 1, 2013, Wilma married her longtime companion and friend Earl Kenneth Powell. Earl died July 21, 2014.

Wilma worked at several jobs in her lifetime. It started with her working at Miller's Jewelry in Toledo while still in high school. After she was married her other jobs included working for Albany Union School District and Oregon State University, and she retired from Mervyn's Department Store.