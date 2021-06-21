April 1, 1930 - June 116, 2021

Wilma Spees Schmidt passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on June 16th. Wilma lived a very full life to the age of 91. She was born April 10, 1930 in Quinter, Kansas to parents Goldie and Klonie Hilburn of Hoxie, Kansas. When she was nine, her parents packed up six kids and moved to the Kings Valley area in Oregon. She attended school in Kings Valley. She met Earl Spees, a friend of her brother, and was smitten. After they got married, they lived in Kings Valley and had daughter Cheryl. They later moved to Corvallis where daughter Linda was born. After their nest was empty, they moved to Philomath.

Wilma was a housewife most of her life. She worked at the Highland View and Corvallis High School cafeterias for a few years. She had many hobbies including, knitting, crocheting, quilting, and needlepoint. She loved doing her crossword, word search, and jigsaw puzzles. She was also a big OSU Beaver fan. She made sure her Beaver flag was out on game day. She and Earl enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling.

After Earl passed away, she married Walt Schmidt. They spent nine happy years together gardening, traveling, and taking cruises.

Wherever life took Wilma, she was always close to her family, neighbors, and friends, always with her lighthearted smile.