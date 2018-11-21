August 9, 1924 — September 30, 2018
Wilma Ruth Swinney, 94, of Toledo, Oregon, passed peacefully on September 30, 2018, with family by her side. A celebration of life will be held in July 2019 on the Swinney property.
Born to the late John and Laura Weaver on August 9, 1924, in Albany, Wilma was one of seven children.
She graduated from Siletz High School in 1942 and in 1944, she married the love of her life, Jacob Milford “Mel” Swinney in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Mel and Wilma moved to Toledo in 1945. In 1947, Wilma and Mel welcomed a daughter, RuthAnn into the world. Together, in 1958, Wilma and Mel opened Mel’s Hardware in Toledo, where Wilma and Mel worked side by side until their retirement in 1980.
Anyone who knew Wilma, knew that she loved gardening and had a knack for nurturing all living things, from plants to animals to all of the many people who loved her. Her door was always open to anyone who needed someone to listen, was in need of some gentle guidance or simply wanted to chat over a cup of coffee. She loved attending and supporting the churches she attended.
Wilma was preceded in death by both her husband, Mel; and daughter, RuthAnn; brother, Roy Weaver; sisters, Verna Nichols and Betty Jean Weaver.
She is survived by her three grandsons and their spouses; Samuel (Laurie), Peter (Angela) and Charles (Tracy); and great-grandsons, Teage, Jacob, Trent, Maximillian, Zachary; siblings, Clarence Weaver (Shirley), Wayne Weaver (Carol), and Leona Schaefbauer (John); and many other beloved family and friends in the Toledo/Newport/Alsea and Willamette Valley areas that provided continuous, selfless support and companionship to Wilma throughout the years that she lived alone.
The family extends special appreciation to niece, Janice Smith and family and niece Jeannie McKinley, as well as friends and neighbors, Rick and Marcia Hafelfinger, for all of the assistance and companionship they graciously provided to Wilma throughout the years.
Wilma touched many people and was so dearly loved. There will never be another one like her.