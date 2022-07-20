January 19, 1923 - July 4, 2022

Wilma Lee Eagleson, 99, of Corvallis passed on July 4, 2022. Wilma was born on January 19, 1923 to Hugh and Anna Thompson Davis in Eldorado, Arkansas. She would become the fourth of eight children born into the family. Her early years were spent playing with sisters and brothers as well as many cousins. The family moved to Memphis, Tennessee when Wilma was in elementary school to be nearer to her maternal grandparents and she graduated from St. Thomas Catholic High School in June of 1941.

She met Boyd Eagleson, a naval airman on a blind date in 1942 and the rest is history. They were married on January 6, 1945 following the end of WWII and Boyd's return from the Pacific. Boyd continued to complete his service requirements at the Naval Air Station in Memphis and Wilma set up house in a small apartment. One of Boyd's earliest memories of Wilma's culinary talents was biscuits that could have served as hockey pucks. Wilma spent hours in the kitchen over the years and her prize winning pies and cakes were the envy of many. Boyd never tired to telling the tale of her first biscuits but quickly followed it with his testimony of her wonderful meals that followed over the years.

Their daughter Ann was born on 10-29-1945 and six months later with Boyd's enlistment completed, the city girl left Memphis with Ann to join Boyd in Oregon. Her first plane ride with baby in tow had to have been challenging. She left everyone and everything that she had ever known to begin the adventure of a lifetime in Eddyville, Oregon. Her new mother-in-law Alice made the transition for Wilma pleasant and loved her like her own. Boyd's family would welcome this southern belle with open arms.

Boyd and Wilma settled on a small farm in Eddyville where they would welcome sons Robert in 1947 and David in 1952. Wilma the city girl would become the farmers and loggers wife. She learned the joys of party line phones and riding a buck rake in the summer during haying season. Caring for her husband and children far away from the life she had known in Memphis was not easy, but she persevered and would become a well respected and much loved member of the Eddyville community. She was a pioneer in so many ways. Her southern accent was enjoyed by many all throughout her life.

Wilma was a consummate homemaker. Her pies and cakes won many blue ribbons over the years and teaching her children and grandchildren to cook was her greatest pleasure. Wilma was involved in her children's school activities and sporting events. She was a vocal supporter to their efforts and was able to cheer the grand's and greats for many years. She was known as G.G. to all her grandchildren and was so proud of attaining the rank of 5th generation status. Wilma was a tremendous supporter of all things family. She was true to her southern upbringing and always let us know how proud she was of all of us. But, she also held us each to a high standard and was never afraid to let us know if she thought we could do better. That was Wilma, she called a spade a spade.

Wilma and Boyd suffered the loss of their son Robert in Vietnam in 1968, and David to cancer in 1990. Their hearts were broken, but their love and devotion to one another and the support of family and friends carried them through the tough times.

Through the years Wilma and Boyd would offer a place for many young community members to stay when they needed a loving and steady hand in their life. They treated all who came their way just as they did their own children and expectations never wavered. Many returned in later life to thank them for caring enough and giving of their time and love to support them.

Wilma loved to read, do crossword puzzles, cook fabulous meals and spoil her kids. She was a 4-H cooking instructor and she and Boyd raised Romney sheep for many years. Their trips to the barn in the middle of the night during lambing season were many. She loved her ewes and their lambs and never tired to taking care of them. Of course her favorite times were those spent with her family camping, traveling to sporting events and just kicking back to visit. She loved to play rummy with her family and was known to make up some very interesting rules of play. She and Boyd traveled with the Pioneer Telephone Board of Directors to many destinations all over the United States and she loved to stop off in Memphis on their way home to visit with her family. Wilma enjoyed playing Bingo and she and Boyd made many friends over the years at many Bingo venues.

Boyd's passing in 2018 at ninety-seven brought grief once again to Wilma's life. She would continue to live in Eddyville in the home Boyd built for her on the hill. She enjoyed visits from friends and family but life was not the same and in August of 2019 she told Ann she was ready to find a new home. Her great-granddaughter, Jasmine volunteered to be her roomy and they found a wonderful duplex that they both enjoyed fixing up in Corvallis. Jasmine cared of her grandmother and their adventures to the beauty shop, out to lunch and visiting with her grand's, great's and great great's was something she looked forward to each week. We are all so thankful for Jasmine's devotion to G.G. Most of her friends had passed by this time but Jim and Donna Herring and Don and Rose Reed were faithful visitors and she so enjoyed time spent with them.

As she aged she continued to look forward to a good game of Yankee's baseball and her friend Rod Waldrip (a Dodgers fan), carried on daily conversations of who was winning and who was not. She was a Yankee's fan through and through and rarely missed a game.

Wilma passed to join Boyd in heaven on July 4, 2022 at her home in Corvallis. She will be terribly missed by us all, but we know that the brave young woman who moved across the country to make a life and home with her love is once again enjoying her new home with him today. She was looking forward to her 100th birthday in January as we all were, but we know she is at peace and for that we are so very thankful.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd. Sons, Robert and David. Son-in-law, Larry Cook. Brothers: Hugh Davis Jr, & James Davis. Sisters: Yolanda Hale, Valarie Rowland, Pearl Gannor, Teddy Jean Emmion, and Joy Seydler.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Ann Cook of Eddyville; grandson, Laric Cook of Alsea; granddaughters, Wendy (Justus Seeley), Corvallis; Joleane (James Reichhuber), Philomath. Great-grandchildren, Laney, Spencer, Dillon, Darcy, Trent, Jasmine, Jordan, Reiley and Presley; great-great grandchildren, Maverick, Sage, Hank, Baron Boyd and Aubrey. Sister-in-laws, Harriett Nordyke and Earla Eagleson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Wilma is planned for July 30, 2022, 2 p.m. at the Eddyville Community Church, 6890 Crystal Creek Loop, Eddyville, OR 97343. Full obituary can be viewed on the McHenry Funeral Home web page. Please take time to send messages to the family from that site also. Those wishing to send Memorial contributions may do so to Eddyville Community Church, 6890 Crystal Creek Loop, Eddyville, OR 97343.