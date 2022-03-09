Wilma "Jean" Wood

May 22, 1925 – March 7, 2022

Jean passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on March 7th of natural causes.

Jean was born in Grand Valley, Colorado to William and Lulu Dowding and was the youngest of their 10 children.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry and daughter-in-law Roberta.

Surviving Jean are her three children, Bruce Wood of Yuma, Arizona, Kimberly (Bryon) Nelson of Lebanon and Karen (Bob) Cunningham of Keizer, granddaughter Chelsea (Josh) DeNise of Yuma, Arizona and three great-great granddaughters Berta, Lucy and Josie.

Jean worked as a legal secretary for over 50 years at a local law firm in Lebanon.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Private burial will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.