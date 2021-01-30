Wilma Henderson

January 16, 1928 - January 21, 2021
Wilma Louise Baxter was born in Woodlake, Nebraska, the second of five children.
Rural Nebraska was a great place to be as a child. Wilma would recount stories of her grandparents' ranch and riding horseback to school with her older brother, Keith.
The family moved west when Wilma was a teenager, finally settling in Albany, Oregon. Wilma graduated from Albany High School in 1946.
Wilma was industrious. After graduating from high school, she worked at Bell Telephone Company as an operator, then on a truck farm picking tomatoes, and as a waitress at a restaurant, owned by her future brother-in-law, Gill Henderson.
It was in the tomato fields that she met the love of her life, Charlie Henderson. Charlie returned to his home in Exeter, California, and the two of them exchanged love letters for several months until he convinced her to follow him to California to be his bride. They were married in the fall of 1948 in the lovely orange groves of the Central Valley, California.
The following year, Charlie and Wilma returned to Albany, and with the birth of their first child, purchased a small house with a parcel of land in Tangent, Oregon. In all, Wilma lived on that property for 69 years.
In the first years in Tangent, the couple welcomed three daughters and a son. When the children started school, Wilma became an active volunteer in the McFarland Mothers Club. Wilma worked in several job sectors throughout her life including Pictsweet Cannery, JCPenny, and Oregon Freeze Dry, from where she retired in 1991. Retirement not being fulfilling, Wilma found herself working once again, at the LBCC bookstore, where she became known as the "Book Lady."
Charlie and Wilma loved to entertain. On Friday nights you could find them playing a game of pinochle with their friends, or just having relatives over for a meal. Their place was a revolving door for family and friends who always felt at home there. As one great nephew expressed, "There was always a place for us at Aunt Wilma's." All through her life, Wilma was warm and welcoming to her children and grandchildren's friends.
Wilma was a woman of faith who taught her family about God's love and demonstrated that love in her actions and words. She was a lifelong member of Albany First Assembly of God (Hope Church) and Oak Creek Assembly of God (Neighborhood Church) and had many friends in the church community.
She is survived by her daughters Beverly Gerig (Carey) and Twila Henderson, both of Albany, Oregon; daughter Char Henderson (Jack Glenn) of Point Richmond, California; stepdaughter Lynette Jacks of Idaho; daughter-in-love Shirley Henderson of Harrisburg, Oregon; grandchildren Rick Henderson (Angie) of Harrisburg, Oregon; Charlie/Chris Henderson of Seattle, Washington; Tara Stacy (John) of Albany, Oregon; Carly Gerig (Eduardo Pérez) of Logroño, Spain; Jered Henderson (Krystle) of West Linn, Oregon; Cale Henderson (Angelique) of Beaverton, Oregon; Tawny Henderson (Daniel Thornbury) of Silverton, Oregon; eleven great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, sister Donna Yoder (Lester) of Lebanon, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Henderson; son Ivan Henderson and beloved stepson Charles R. "Dick" Henderson; parents Franklin A. and Esther A. (Wang) Baxter; brothers Keith, Donald, and Richard Baxter.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.