Wilma Ellen Lee-Hull

June 18, 1940-April 3, 2021

Wilma Lee-Hull passed away April 3, 2021. She was 80 years old. Wilma was born in Limon, Colorado June 18, 1940 to Harry Omer Lee and Doris Ellen Mark.

Wilma is survived by her sister Melva J. Hall and brother Duane O. Lee along with many nieces and nephews.

Wilma was a registered nurse and nurse practitioner. In 1968, she joined WYCLIFFE Translators and moved to Yarinacocha, Peru where she taught indigenous people medical practices for villages in the Amazon Basin. Wilma served with WYCLIFFE in Peru for a total of 19 years.

Upon Wilma's return home to Oregon, she earned her certification as a nurse practitioner in Washington and Oregon. She worked for Kaiser Permanente until her retirement in 1997.

Wilma married Ralph W. Hull in 1997 and they shared a passion for missions until Ralph's death in 2002. Wilma's passion for missions didn't end there. She was involved in several mission boards and traveled extensively in support of missions until recent years.

A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Corvallis with a graveside service following at Bellfountain Cemetery. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages and memories of Wilma for the family.