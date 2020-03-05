Wilma Christine Coffee Toevs

Wilma's fondness for the lovely things led her to open Wilma Christine's Diamond Shop in 1978 in downtown Corvallis. After Alden passed in 1994, she continued her yearly trips to Kauai and also enjoyed some big adventures. A Rogue River whitewater rafting trip for her 80th birthday — she loved it — a trip to Australia to visit her son, an Alaskan cruise, and grandchildren's weddings made her very well-traveled. She loved it all!

Wilma's last few years were spent at Willamette Springs and we thank them for their kindness. Also thanks to Lumina Hospice for wonderful care in her final weeks. A contribution to Lumina in her name is welcome.

Wilma is survived by her son Alden L. Toevs Jr. (Judi Wolf), and daughters Cynthia Brown and Marcia (Gene) Harder. She was a much loved "Nonnie" to 13 grandchildren and spouses along with 25 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Marcia Bone, sister-in-law Irene Thomas, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Alden L. Toevs, parents Robert and Georgia Coffee, two brothers and two sisters.

The entire family sends a special loving thanks to granddaughter Anna Harder for eight years of devoted companionship and care.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m, Friday, March 6, 2020, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

