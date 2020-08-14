May 13, 1926 – June 27, 2020
Willis "Bill" Eugene Albin passed away on June 27, 2020 at age 94. Bill was born in Baxter Springs, Kansas and came to Oregon in 1928.
Bill joined the Navy at age 16 in 1942 and served in WWII aboard SS Young America initially and then served on the SS Afoundria. He was very proud to have served his country and recently took the Honor flight to Washington, D.C. with his son Mike to be honored and recognized.
Bill married Syble Violet Hale in 1946. They were married 72 years and loved traveling the world together.
Bill was a self-taught artist and wood carver. He especially enjoyed carving animals out of wood and painting outdoor themed paintings. Most of his jobs involved carpentry and he retired from Oregon State University as their lead Building Superintendent.
Bill loved the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, clamming, crabbing, and shucking oysters were among his favorite things to do. Bill and Syble's favorite pastime was rummaging through old dump sites looking for antique bottles. He also enjoyed tending to his roses and was especially proud of the apple tree in his yard that he grafted several different varieties of apples onto.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Syble Albin, daughter Linda Weaver and son Willis Albin II.
He is survived by son Mike Albin (wife Charlene), sister Joanne Borsberry (husband Jim). Grandchildren Mike Weaver (wife Linda), Mark Weaver, Melody Roberts (husband Richard), Chris Weaver, Willis Albin III, Toney Albin (wife Echo) and Steve Albin.
He is also survived by 17 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.
McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Graveside funeral services will be held on August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Twin Oaks Cemetery. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
