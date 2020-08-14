Willis Albin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 13, 1926 – June 27, 2020

Willis "Bill" Eugene Albin passed away on June 27, 2020 at age 94. Bill was born in Baxter Springs, Kansas and came to Oregon in 1928.

Bill joined the Navy at age 16 in 1942 and served in WWII aboard SS Young America initially and then served on the SS Afoundria. He was very proud to have served his country and recently took the Honor flight to Washington, D.C. with his son Mike to be honored and recognized.

Bill married Syble Violet Hale in 1946. They were married 72 years and loved traveling the world together.

Bill was a self-taught artist and wood carver. He especially enjoyed carving animals out of wood and painting outdoor themed paintings. Most of his jobs involved carpentry and he retired from Oregon State University as their lead Building Superintendent.

Bill loved the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, clamming, crabbing, and shucking oysters were among his favorite things to do. Bill and Syble's favorite pastime was rummaging through old dump sites looking for antique bottles. He also enjoyed tending to his roses and was especially proud of the apple tree in his yard that he grafted several different varieties of apples onto.