January 2, 1934 — July 10, 2019
Willie B. Lairson, 85, of Albany, passed away at Gateway Gardens in Eugene.
The daughter of John and Avy (Bandy) Rodgers, she was born in Trumann, Arkansas. She married Dalton Lairson February 8, 1951 in Arkansas.
Willie was raised on a farm and picked cotton as a child. She worked as a fry cook and later as a caregiver.
She loved to put puzzles together and play cards. She was always kind and made sure you had plenty to eat.
Willie is survived by her children, David, Jerry, Robert and Kenneth Lairson; brothers, John, and Oris Dean; sisters, Donna, Patsy and Katy; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her husband, Dalton; daughter, Barbara Wright; brother, Bill; sisters, Laverne, Mary Ann, Jeanie and Bonnie.
At her request no service will be held.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.