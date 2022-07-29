William Wade Vandiver

August 31, 1943 - July 20, 2022

Bill Vandiver, 78, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday July 20, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Oregon.

He was born in Long Beach, California, August 31, 1943 to Elmer and Lovina (Conn) Vandiver. Bill grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High in 1961.

Bill attended Southern Oregon University out of high school then enlisted in the Military. Bill served for four years from 1964-1968 as a loadmaster in the Airforce. Bill met Kathy and married her in 1970. They had three sons together Jeff, Chris and Kent. Bill supported his family working as a post man for 36 years in Lebanon. He also donated his time to the local food bank in Lebanon and as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. Bill enjoyed camping, hunting, water skiing and spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy Vandiver and his three sons. The oldest, Jeff Vandiver, wife Diana, and daughters Madison and Alexis. Son, Chris Vandiver and wife Janet, and sons Cade, Jace and Cota. His youngest son Kent Vandiver and wife Katie, with daughter Finley and three sons: Cohen, Emmett and Harlow. Bill was also survived by his two sisters Jeanette and Connie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lovina (Conn) Vandiver and his two brothers Joe and Norman Vandiver.

A memorial service of Bill's life will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Lebanon First Baptist Church. His ashes are to be placed at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.