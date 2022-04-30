July 21, 1944 - April 18, 2022

William Scott Serrill, M.D., of Lebanon, Oregon died of natural causes on April 18, 2022, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.

The second of four children and the only son of Morris De Hart Serrill and Dorothy Taft, Scott was born on July 21, 1944, in Seattle, Washington. The family moved to Missouri in 1952, where Scott graduated from North Kansas City High School and later received his B.S. in Biology at the University of Missouri in 1967. Scott met Mary Nemmers in June 1966, and the two were married in January 1968, during Scott's first year of medical school. He went on to receive his M.D. from the University of Missouri School of Medicine, where he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. After graduating from med school, Scott completed the following: an internship and his first year of residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Missouri; his second year of residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Washington; and a three-year residency in Dermatology at the University of Missouri. Scott opened his private Dermatology practice in Albany, Oregon in July 1977, before the births of his four children, and eventual divorce in 1997.

Scott met his life partner, Susan Cegavske, in September 2006 at the Wine Depot in Albany, Oregon. Susan had just returned home from working the summer at a remote lodge in Alaska, a place Scott knew well from years of annual fishing trips to Port Lions Lodge on Kodiak Island. Susan recalls how easily they connected over their shared love of Alaska, travel, and Scott's passion for fishing and golden retrievers. They shared many adventures over the next sixteen years, spent time together with fellow fishing fanatics at their cabin on Odell Lake, lovingly cared for their dogs, Joseph and Oliver, and enjoyed soulful evenings of reading around the fire. Susan describes Scott as the "wind beneath her wings".

Beloved in his local community, Dr. Serrill was known for the extraordinary care he provided his patients over his 38-year career. His magnetic charisma, his love of laughter and people, as well as his great skill as a physician and surgeon all contributed to the remarkable impact he made on patients, colleagues, and staff. He truly took the time to get to know every person who walked into his office, and to let them know him. He had a unique and special way of being with people that made them feel accepted and welcome. He was always generous with his knowledge and his time.

Scott was a lifelong avid fisherman, a pastime which took him many beautiful places and brought many wonderful people into his life over the years, people who remained close friends for decades and were nearby in his final days. These friends, and many others who loved him, describe Scott as a person with nine lives and a heart and soul to match. He was a jack of all trades and a master of each. He was smart, compassionate, complicated, and infuriating and he tried harder than anyone to stay alive against huge odds. He was a faithful friend, no matter what.

In the week preceding his death, Scott came to terms with his imminent death and was able to share the peace he felt about his own passing with loved ones. He did so with grace and clarity, and he was surrounded by love until he took his final breath. Scott was a truly remarkable man, a man we will never forget. He is survived by his sisters, Leslie, Shannon and Randi, his children, Evan, Sam, Ty and Christina and of course, Joseph and Oliver, his golden retrievers.

