William Russell

December 17, 1931 - May 2, 2021

William L. Russell of Union, Washington, passed away peacefully in his home on May 2, 2021. He was born in Yamhill, Oregon to parents who were also born and raised in Yamhill and was a graduate of Yamhill High School.

Bill was preceded in death by both of his parents, Ralph W. Russell and Edna F. (Haynes) Russell, and his brother Ronald M. Russell. Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Idabess "Becky" (Hembree) Russell. He is also survived by two other brothers, Arthur L. Russell of Portland, and Eugene H. Russell of Corvallis. They had no sisters.

Bill is also survived by his children, Michael "Mike" Russell and Kim Russell, both of Shelton, Washington, Tim Russell of Deale, Maryland, Donna (Russell) Bradley of Lebanon, and Alan Russell of Acton, California. His legacy also includes 11 grandchildren and a whole lot of great-grandchildren.

Memorial services are to be held on Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m., at the Skokomish Community Church in Skokomish Valley near Shelton, Washington. It will be followed by a family graveside service held on Sunday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at the Pike/North Yamhill Cemeteries near Yamhill.