William Robert Harris

February 18, 1937 — December 26, 2019
Bill was born February 18, 1937 in Lexington, Nebraska to John and Gladys Harris. God very peacefully and quietly called him home on Thursday morning, December 26, 2019.
Bill grew up in Aurora Colorado. After his high school graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served 4 years. On his way to the oil fields of Saudi Arabia with Standard Oil he stopped in Oregon to visit a Marine Corps buddy. That visit turned into a career and life in Oregon. In 1960, they joined the Oregon State Police. Bill was stationed in Arlington, Coquille, Salem and finished his career at Oregon State University in Corvallis. For a few years he worked as a retiree for the State Police guarding Oregon governors and patrolling the Foster Reservoir area. Not a man to sit around and do nothing, he started working as a private investigator for several local attorneys. Working both sides of the law his goal was always to find and present the trust of what happened.
He met Audrey Smith by the pop machine in the State Highway building on Philomath highway. We were both there to use the Watts line after hours. We married on April 15, 1972. We raised our daughters Stacey and Sally in Corvallis.
Bill spent hours working in his flowerbeds, keeping his yard beautiful. It was great therapy for him. Being there for his family was a natural way of living. He was there both emotionally and physically. He attended everything his girls and grandchildren participated in. Some of the things he enjoyed in life were serving God, golfing, sports, reading, World War II history, traveling, hiking with friends and family, paper airplane fights with the grands, and time with family.
Through the good and bad we loved each other and trusted God to help us through everything. I was his queen and he was my king.
Bill "Charlie" was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bonnie. He is survived by wife Audrey "Rosie"; daughters Stacey (Dan) and Sally; grandchildren Brandon (Belinda), Jayda and Faith; great-granddaughter Lucia; brother Johnny as well as many nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends.
Bill's celebration of life will be on Saturday, January 4 at 3 p.m. at Grant Avenue Baptist Church. Rev. Ken VanSchelven will lead the celebration.
Bill loved and served his Lord and Savior well. Bill's prayer is "Lord, would you give us a greater and softer heart for those who are lost, and open doors for us to share Your Word. Thanks for our lives, faith in You and Your forgiveness of our sins. Amen."