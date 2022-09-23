William Randall Rogers

August 26, 1980 – September 17, 2022

Will "Randy" Rogers called Albany home, but he was truly a global citizen. He spent his formative years in Albany and was a West Albany graduate. Though, not a fan of traditional education, he excelled in critical thinking. He earned his master's degree in Data Analytics, and he was finishing his dissertation for his PhD in Data Science.

Will (aka Randy) began to travel early in life. He was "Welcomed into the World" in Yuma, Arizona. By his first birthday, he boarded a flight to live in Hawaii. His travels spanned from the United States to the United Kingdom, from China to Australia, and from Italy to the Netherlands until finally back to Oregon.

He is survived by his wife, Chanming "Jennifer" Ge; mother and step-father, Bonnie and Scott Thorn; father and step-mother, Alan and Kirsty Rogers; brother and sister-in-law, Wesley and Haley Thorn; brother, David Rogers; along with his nephew, Cypress Thorn; family; colleagues; extended family; and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St. Albany, Oregon 97321. Access to the live stream is available upon request. Online condolences may be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.