William Purcell

October 22, 1938 – December 26, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Purcell announces his passing on Saturday, December 26, 2020. He died of complications from a traumatic brain injury at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Oregon at the age of 82. Bill was born on October 22, 1938, in Helena, Montana, the son of Thomas Patrick Purcell and Mother Isabell Agnes Gary.

Bill graduated from Central Catholic High School, following graduation he attended the University of Portland as well as serving in the U.S. Army Branch of the Military during the late 1950's through the early 1960's. He married Patricia Edith Vandeberghe on June 27, 1964. Shortly after they married, he began his CPA business in Lebanon where he was working right up to his passing. He enjoyed establishing and farming his 20 acres of organic vineyard grapes in Scio and he was a loyal member of the American Legion Post 51 in Lebanon, Oregon.

Bill was survived by his sister Maryann, former spouse Pat Purcell, daughter Renee`, son Willie and his wife Karen, son Mike and his wife Jackie, daughter Laura and her husband Mike, daughter Stephanie, and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brother's Pat, Tommy, Dan, and sister Florence.

A private service of remembrance will be held on Thursday, January 7th at St. Edward Catholic Church beginning with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m., address: 100 S. Main St. Lebanon, OR 97355. Bill's Memorial Mass can be viewed via Livestream on St. Edward's Facebook page. Bill will be buried next to his brother Tommy at Franklin Butte Cemetery,Scio, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, 233 South 2nd Street, Lebanon, Oregon 97355. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com