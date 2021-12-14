William O. Putzke passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the age of 82. Born in Placerville on April 28, 1939, Bill spent most of his life in central California. As part of his 35 year career in the US Forest Service, he worked on the Six Rivers, the Tahoe, the Eldorado and the Inyo National Forests in California. He fought many wildfires each summer of his career. After retirement, due to his knowledge and experience, continued to provide support to fire fighter base camps providing organization and supplies with Able Fire Equipment. He also volunteered his time with Search and Rescue operations. He loved working with his hands and could fix anything. When not working, Bill was an avid skier and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A friendly man and a good storyteller, he was known to strike up a conversation with any stranger. He was very active in the Seventh Day Adventist Church and loved singing in many choirs over the years. He loved life and was an eternal optimist. In 2017 he moved to Corvallis, to be near his youngest daughter, who helped him with shopping, appointments, and other tasks. He made many new friends and enjoyed many outings at Stoneybrook Assisted Living.