William Melford Fetter

November 26, 1932 – August 16, 2020

William was born in San Francisco and raised in Vallejo, California. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Oregon National Guard from 1956 to 1966.

William graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in pharmacy. Later he returned to school and completed a degree in dentistry at the University of Oregon. He retired from his private dental practice in 1995.

He is survived by his wife Maxine Fetter; daughter Diane Priewe and her husband Rob Priewe of Philomath, and their children Alison and Steve Hook, Ross Priewe and Chloe Knievel, and Reid Priewe and Katie Lewis; daughter-in-law Mika Fetter of Beaverton and children Kai Fetter and Nanami Fetter; niece Pamela Kulinna of Chandler, Arizona, and son Parker Kulinna; sister Dorothy Story of Benicia, California; brother Harold Fetter of Seneca, Montana; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his son Robert Scott Fetter.

William requested that there be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, William's family encourages a donation to KMHD, Portland's jazz radio station at Mt. Hood Community College (kmhd.org). Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.