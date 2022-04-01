William Luther Mikkelson

May 19, 1924 - March 15, 2022

Bill was a hardworking and hard-playing man who became a pilot, persistent entrepreneur and adoring father. He was always energetic, loving and a community-giving man, as well as a successful businessperson and a 3-million vertical-foot heli-skier. He was dancing almost up until the end. He lived a wonderful life.

Bill was born on his mother's birthday in South St. Paul, Minnesota to Harry and Alice Greiner Mikkelson and joined brother Bob. When he was two years old, the family moved to Albany where he spent the next 85 years before moving to a retirement village in Santa Rosa, California.

He attended Oregon State University, where he was a Sigma Nu member, and University of Georgia majoring in Chemical Engineering. He served in WWII as a Navy fighter pilot. Following active military duty, he entered the meat and food services business and conducted several small enterprises.

Bill married his love, Fern Morse of Corvallis, in Corpus Christi, Texas while in the Navy. They returned to Albany where their four daughters and one son were born.

As an outgrowth of a part-time turkey smoking business, he originated the first commercial process and marketing system for beef jerky and established Smoke-Craft which was the nation's largest manufacturer of meat snacks. He was on the ground floor of the self storage concept in Oregon building Self Stor units in several communities.

In 1963 he and two friends founded State Savings & Loan. Other interests included being a founder and Past President of the Albany YMCA, Presbyterian Church elder, President of Kiwanis, United Way and several other civic organizations.

His passions ranged from being a licensed pilot, skier and a certified ski instructor, one of the founders of the Albany Tennis Club and tennis tournament champion and, later in life, a senior golf tournament winner. He was an avid Beaver fan especially during football and baseball seasons. His love of God carried him throughout his life as he traveled the world for business, pleasure and family. He loved the gift of life and lived in the light of the promises of his strong faith in God.

Bill is survived by daughters Bobbie Clyde, Chris Miller, Gail Nurmi (Paul), Jennifer Harold (Justin) and son Mike (Melissa), his 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Wanda Shopp, his partner for 5 years, brought joy to his life in Santa Rosa, California.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA of Albany, 3201 Pacific Blvd SW, Albany, OR 97321 or a charity of your choice.

A celebration of life will be held July 18, 1 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)