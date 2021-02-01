William Louis Mundt

February 9, 1942 -- January 28, 2021

The DASH between those years matters so much. The DASH represents the years from beginning to end -- the time spent on earth -- how I lived and loved. This is how I spent my DASH.

A SON born to Louis and Rose (Waters) Mundt in Sedro-Woolley, Washington. A HUSBAND (55 years) to Carla (Tomlin) Mundt. (Imagine finding both love and friendship in one person). A FATHER to Edie Chan. A GRANDFATHER to Sam and Matthew. An UNCLE to Brian, Christine, and Pam. A BROTHER to Elaine. A STUDENT at Roseburg High School (1960) and Oregon State University (Pharmacy 1965). A PHARMACIST and STORE MANAGER ( Medford, Bend, Portland and Corvallis (34 years) Payless Stores and Junction City Safeway Pharmacist (7 years). A TRAVELER to 21 + states, Italy, Germany, Eastern Canada, and Mexico (every Thanksgiving for 8 years). A SUPPORTER of women and men's OSU basketball, Linn Benton Retired Educators and Carla as we searched for her Oregon Ancestors.

I am truly proud of the way I lived my life — I experienced every moment as a gift.

As per my wish, there will be a private family memorial. Memorials may be made to "Criterion Schoolhouse Project" EIN #84-1628762 — the one room schoolhouse at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Oregon State Fair Foundation, 2330 17th St. NE Salem, OR 97301

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com)