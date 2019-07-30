March 4, 1941 — July 23, 2019
William “Bill” Blake passed away July 23, 2019 peacefully at home.
He was born in Lamoni, Iowa to Raymond and Dorothy Blake. The family later moved to Lebanon.
He served in the Navy from 1958 to 1962. He married the love of his life, Judy Foglesong on June 15, 1962, and they soon started their family. He worked as a hardboard supervisor until retiring in 2006.
Bill loved his family and friends. He especially enjoyed cooking, hunting, and fishing on the McKenzie River with his family, where many memories will be cherished.
Bill is survived by sons, Mike (Debbie) and Brian (Angie); grandsons, Kyler, Kody, Korey, Tyson, Trevor and Trent; granddaughter, Kayli; five great-grandsons; three great-granddaughters; sisters, Jan Nunez and Connie Rumley; and brothers, Ron and Rick Blake.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy; and sisters, Phyllis Johnson and Renee Lance.
There will be a private family gathering on the McKenzie.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home handled arrangements.