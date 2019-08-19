December 3, 1931 — August 8, 2019
William Kenneth Ragan died peacefully at home in the arms of his loving wife, Lola and surrounded by family. Bill had a long struggle with dementia and most recently cancer.
Bill was always busy and had many side businesses in addition to his professional career.
After retiring from Hewlett-Packard, he volunteered for meals on wheels and senior companion.
He loved to travel and explore including camping, RVing and even a cruise to Mexico.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Lola; sister, Betty Frew; daughters, Patty Weed, Pam Brown, Bonnie Thorn and Sandy Ragan along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.