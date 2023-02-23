August 26, 1940 - February 11, 2023

William Kenneth Kyriss, 82, of Albany passed away Saturday after 104 days at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, from complications from a fall he had November 1, 2022. He was born in Hood River to William G. and Nina R. (Horn) Kyriss.

Ken and Johnny Ruth (McCuistian) were married December 17, 1960 in Sweet Home.

Upon graduation from high school, he attended OCE in Monmouth for one year, returning to work on the family farm until 1972. He then went on to work for Wah Chang, retiring in 2001. In 1978 Ken bought his own farm outside Albany and started racing thoroughbred and quarter horses until selling his farm and moving into Albany in 2013.

He was known for his love of horses and sports, always caring for his horses and later in life watching OSU baseball on his big screen from his power recliner. (It was a family divided, GO DUCKS!)

Ken is survived by his wife Johnny Ruth of Albany; son Wm. Kraig of Portland/ Albany; granddaughter Kaitlyn M. Kyriss of Eugene; siblings: Steve Kyriss of Baker City, Christina Kyriss Branson of Datil New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his father William G. Kyriss; mother Nina R. Kyriss; and brother Richard "Dick" Kyriss.

To Honor Ken, Memorial services will be 1pm Friday March 10th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Family burial will follow at 3:30 pm at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com