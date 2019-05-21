April 26, 1951 — May 15, 2019
William “Bill” Hartnell, 68, of Tangent, passed away on Wednesday May 15, 2019 in Albany.
Bill was born April 26, 1951 in Aurora, Nebraska and adopted by Garl and Irene (Kuhlmann) Hartnell. He grew up in North Platte, Nebraska.
After high school, he earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Rangeland Management at the University of Wyoming where he also rode bareback and saddle bronc horses on the collegiate rodeo team.
He married Paulette Hepler on May 26, 1973 in North Platte, Nebraska. Bill received the Nebraska Young Farmer Rancher award in 1982. During that time, he farmed corn, soybeans and sunflowers, and raised polled Hereford cattle.
The couple later moved to Lebanon, in 1991, where Bill operated his business, LE&J Cattle Service. Bill and Paulette lived in Redmond until Paulette passed away in 2017. Bill most recently resided in Tangent where he farmed with his son, Jeb.
Bill enjoyed showing cattle with his friends and family. He raised shorthorn cattle but was also one of the longest members of the MHBA.
Bill is survived by his son, Lance and wife, Kyanna Hartnell of Lebanon; daughter, Erin and husband, Eric Eldridge of Bruneau, Idaho; son, Jeb and wife, Kate Hartnell of Tangent; and grandchildren, Abby, Emma and Cade Eldridge, Lane Hartnell and Sage Hartnell.
He was preceded in death by son, Shawn; wife, Paulette; mother, Irene; and father, Garl.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the residence of Jeb and Kate Hartnell. Inurnment will be held later this year at a private ceremony.
Family suggest that memorial donations be made to a scholarship fund benefiting Lebanon FFA in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.