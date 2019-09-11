November 13, 1923 — September 7, 2019
William J. “Bill” Halsey, Jr., of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at the Oaks in Lebanon at the age of 95 with his wife by his side.
He was born in Albany to William and Laverne Halsey on November 13, 1923. Bill graduated from Albany High School in 1941.
He spent some time in the Navy in World War II.
He was a mechanic most of his life and retired from Morse Brothers in Tangent at the age of 65. After Bill retired, he spent time camp hosting for a decade at one of his favorite camping spots, Trout Creek Campground, along the South Santiam River.
He was one of the first boy scouts into Camp Pioneer on the North Santiam Pass. He hiked the Oregon section of the Skyline Trail (now Pacific Crest) at the age of 14 with three other friends from the Washington border to the California border with no adult supervision.
The rest of his life was spent in the outdoors of his beloved Oregon. One of his favorite past times was cutting firewood with his boys. He also took great joy in spending time with his grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Laverne; and sisters, Laverne and Betty.
He is survived by his wife, Fran; four sons, Rod, Tim, Robert and James; and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by four children, William, Danny, Michael, and Patsy; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren from a previous marriage.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Lebanon First Baptist Church, Vine and Grove Streets in Lebanon.
Please feel free to make donations to your favorite cause in his name.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.