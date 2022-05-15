April 13, 1952 - April 25, 2022

William Henry Miller, 70, of Springfield, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at his home.

He was born April 13, 1952, in Hermiston, Oregon, to David Harry and Joan Shirley (Sewell) Miller. He made a grand entrance coming into the world on his aunt Betty's living room floor before they could make it to the hospital.

He was raised in and around Bend and The Dalles, Oregon. He graduated from The Dalles Senior High School in 1970.

In 1971 he joined and proudly served in the U.S. Navy stationed in Florida. He was honorably discharged in 1975 after 4 years. Dad was always proud of his military service.

He worked mostly as a carpenter helping to build houses in Linn and Lane County, Oregon. He also worked for a time with U.S. Plywood as a forklift operator. Leading up to and during retirement he worked as a handyman.

Some of his hobbies included wood working and carving. He loved making walking sticks in his last years and they are treasured. He was always very talented. He made jewelry from agates and other stones. He also loved to fish and hunt when he was younger. He was always tinkering on a car or truck at some point.

He and his first wife, Crystal Lynn Robinson, were married on January 30, 1975 in Florida. They later divorced. He married a second time to Diana Lynne Jones, on March 21, 1987 in Lebanon, Oregon. They also later divorced.

He is survived by his father, David H. Miller of Kalama, Washington; his children, Steven & Angela Miller of Eugene, Kandace Miller & David Kjos of Clayton, Washington, Joseph Miller of Albany, Mariah & Aaron Watkins of Springfield, stepchildren John Maham of Medford, Amanda Smith of Vancouver, Washington, and Catherine Turner of Las Vegas, Nevada; his sister Marie Hutchens of Eugene; his ex-wife Diana Miller of Albany; his grandchildren, Kara, Tiffany, Shannon, Arika, Kassidy, Kaylee, Adyson, Kiri, Izabelle and numerous other grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren; several aunts and uncles; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his little dog and constant companion Junior.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather Joan & Michael Hurley; his stepmother Dianne Miller; his brothers David Lee Miller and Charlie Hutchens; his ex-wife Crystal Robinson, and his nephew Donovan Miller as well as his grandparents and aunts and uncles.

His 70th birthday was recently celebrated with his family surrounding him, he was smiling from ear to ear. His family will treasure the memory and treasure the pictures taken that day.

As per his wishes no funeral service is planned. His children will arrange a celebration of life with a family potluck at a later date. He wanted his children to celebrate his life not mourn his passing. We all miss and love you dad.....

Dad had many nicknames over the years for those who knew him best he was Billy, Bud, Buddy, Bill, and in the last few years simply as Will. To his kids and his grandkids he was dad, daddy, grandpa, papa, and finally pop pop the name his great-granddaughter Kelcey gave him.

Donations can be made in his memory to his favorite charities World Wild Life Fund and Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.

Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield is handling arrangements. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.