William Henry Marstall

September 11, 1924 - February 23, 2021

William Henry (Bill) Marstall, 96, of Corvallis passed away on February 23, 2021 at Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Bill was born on September 11, 1924 in Wabaunsee County, Kansas; the second youngest of nine children born to Henry and Bridget Sweeney Marstall. He served in the US Army following his high school graduation.

Upon completion of his military service, Bill moved to Philomath, Oregon with brothers Ray and Paul. There he met Luree Garriott, and they were married on August 2, 1952. Their first child Janice was born in 1954; followed by Rhonda in 1966 and twins Todd and Terry in 1969. The family lived on College Street in Philomath until 1974 when they moved to their home on the Alsea Highway. Bill and Luree moved to Corvallis in 2002.

Bill worked in the forest products industry for almost 40 years, serving as a planer supervisor and shipping coordinator at Clemens Forest Products, North Side Lumber, and Philomath Forest Products. After retirement, he continued his love of woodworking by building cedar planter boxes and picnic tables in his home shop. He was an avid outdoorsman and most enjoyed fishing on the southern Oregon coast, at the Alsea River, and at South Twin Lake in the Cascades. Bill was a member of St. Mary's Church in Corvallis.