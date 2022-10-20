William H. Hoehne

William Hoehne

June 11, 1943 - Oct. 13, 2022

Bill was called to his eternal rest after 79 years of life. He died of leukemia at OHSU, surrounded by family.

He was born June 11, 1943 in St. Louis, MO the son of Gottfried Hoehne and Vernie (Wolf) Hoehne. He was the youngest of 6 children. He attended high school at St. Paul, Concordia, MO. He graduated from Lutheran High South, St. Louis, MO and Concordia College, Seward, NE

Bill served as a teacher and Program Director at Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, WI and as an Administrator and Assistant Director at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Terra Bella, CA. He sold real estate for Century 21. He retired from the Corvallis Post Office after 22 years. In retirement he worked part-time at Clayton Homes, MT Motors, The Oregon Golf Club, and the Albany KOA campground.

He was a life long Lutheran and as a member of Zion Lutheran in Corvallis he served as President, Bible class leader, School Board member, choir member, and Trustee.

Bill was a life long sports fan which started in grade school when he was a golf caddy. He officiated high school basketball and football games. He served as a statistic recorder for the NCAA football officials at Parker Stadium for 40 years and also ran the game clocks at the OSU women's basketball games.

Bill enjoyed golfing, reading, camping, fishing, traveling, hunting in his younger days, volkswalking, and attending the activities of his children and grandchildren.

In his youth, he had fond memories of driving to his job at a dog kennel after his dad put blocks on the car pedals so he could use the car. He also enjoyed playing his trumpet on a Mississippi steamboat. Another fond memory was working at his dad's rock quarry during high school & college setting off explosives.

Bill married Arlene L. Heins on June 18, 1966 at Peace Lutheran in Philomath, Oregon where her father, Rev. Norbert Heins preformed the ceremony. Bill and Arlene met at Concordia College. They just celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Bill is survived by his wife and his 2 sons: Timothy “Wil”(Glory), and Derek(Jessica) and grandchildren Jackson, Sasha, Nova and siblings Carol, Jackie, Donna and brothers Richard and Rev. Ron and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be Saturday, November 5, 1:30, at Zion Lutheran, Corvallis. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran School.