December 27, 1936 - July 20, 2023

William "Gary" Wallace, 86, passed away at sunrise in his home on Thursday, July 20th, surrounded by family. Gary was a lifelong member of Willamette Community Church (formerly First Baptist). After 38 years, he retired from Duraflake as a shipping coordinator. He was also a huge Blazer fan.

He was preceded in death by his mother Florence Fern Austin-Wallace and father William George Wallace, his sister Fern Jones, brother Raymon Wallace, twin brothers Ron and Don Wallace, and sister Carol Olson.

He is survived by his wife Sheryl, brother Wayne and Barbara Wallace, sister-in-law Sharon and Bob Mitchell, son Brent and Keland Wallace, daughter Roxanne and Scott Cox, daughter Vicki and Dennis Ropp, stepson Derek and Tai Stith, 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside Service was held at Willamette Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service for Gary will be held at Willamette Community Church on Friday, August 25th, at 2pm.